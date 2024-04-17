Master-D: Mastering the art of Bangla urban pop

There was a time when Hindi songs and Punjabi beats triumphed over Bangla music at parties and functions. But that has changed in the last 20 years or so, thanks to numerous artists who have continued to popularise Bangla pop and R&B.

Now, at those same gatherings, you'll hear the occasional new songs, peppered with catchy Bangla verses.

"This is exactly the change that I've brought," said Master-D with a rather cheeky, proud smile on his face.

One might wonder if the Sylhet-born musician is being a bit too boastful with his claim. But in a world where Bangladeshi pop and urban music is resonating not only with the youth but also with the vast South Asian community in the West, perhaps it's not so far-fetched.

Nowadays, Bangladeshi artists are performing in sold out venues in major cities like Los Angeles and New York City. Master-D claims that what we're witnessing today in the music scene can be traced back to him and the risks he took to introduce Bangla music to the global stage.

"No one listened to Bangla songs! In college parties or community gatherings, all they played were Hindi and Punjabi despite around 60% of the audience being Bangalis," said the multi-instrumentalist.

After touring the world and making a name for himself through his stint with the ensemble 'The Bilz and Kashif,' Master-D decided to go on his solo venture of making it big, but this time with Bangla music.

"I wanted to do something for our [Bangladeshi] community," he said.

Understanding the need for a genre that would captivate both the Western audience and those in Bangladesh, he chose to innovate beyond the conventional patterns of Bangla music.

He looked ahead, considering the current musical preferences of the youth, and decided to focus on urban music genres like Rap, R&B, and a touch of pop. That was his way of making "relevant" music.

His first release was an RnB "original rendition" of the famous Hemanta Mukherjee song 'Ei Raat Tomar Amar' back in 2014.

While this got the ball rolling for Master-D in his quest of urbanising Bangla music in uncharted territories, it wasn't until the release of that one song which broke the internet which ushered him into mainstream popularity.

Music from a commercial POV

When Master-D released 'Tumi Jaiyo Na' in 2019, it went viral straight off the bat. With a melodious chorus and lyrics that struck the right chords with listeners, the song was the new party anthem in town with the nearly 40 million views on YouTube bearing testament to its longevity and popularity.

Yet, the music video sparked a mix of intense admiration and criticism. For many in Bangladesh, the video's depiction, shot in exotic tropical locations and filled with glamorous scenes featuring women dancing in the background, was a departure from what they were traditionally used to in Bangla music videos.

However, this approach, arguably aimed to cater to the male gaze to generate greater views, was met with discomfort by many.

This led to a broader discussion on the nature of the emerging 'Bangla Urban' music scene, questioning whether the focus was truly on the music itself or if commercial interests were taking precedence.

"I wanted to make a commercial music video. I'm all for commercialising songs. It was about staying relevant to what sort of aesthetics the song required. It's a party anthem. You need beautiful girls, sunny beaches and fancy cars. Where I'm from, it's part of the culture," said Master-D, referring to his upbringing in Canada, where he migrated to in the 1980s.

He further explained that the songs he produces and the music videos he creates aren't a means for garnering attention or increasing his popularity with Bangladeshi listeners.

He says that to this day, his primary acceptance and fame in the world of music originates from his 'The Bilz and Kashif' days and people still refer to him as the singer of the hit mid-2000s song 'Tera Nasha.'

"Musically, I believe I have the ability to bring something to Bangladeshis worldwide to be proud of. I didn't do all these because no one else did it in Bangla and this could make me popular quickly. I only wanted to represent my community," he concluded.

