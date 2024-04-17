Master-D: Mastering the art of Bangla urban pop

Photo: Courtesy
Master-D: Mastering the art of Bangla urban pop

Splash

Aunim Shams
17 April, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 05:09 pm

Related News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Stranded in though sits an elderly woman in Geneva Camp. Photo: Anwar Ehtesham

Echoes of exile: Stories from Geneva Camp's heart

2h | In Focus
Attendees walk past signage for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings outside the IMF HQ in Washington, DC on 15 April. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The Bretton Woods institutions we need

6h | Panorama
Eco Network collaborated with ethnic minority community of Bandarban and installed solar power plants to promote renewable energy. PHOTO: COURTESY

Meet the trailblazing Bangladeshi ‘Diana Legacy Award’ winners

7h | Pursuit
A customer looks at liquor bottles for purchase at a store in Gurugram, India on 11 December 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Young adults are drinking less in global north, but more in global south

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israel spent about 39 times more money than Iran to repel attacks

Israel spent about 39 times more money than Iran to repel attacks

23m | Videos
Dubai submerged in floods as UAE gets over a year’s worth of rain in hours

Dubai submerged in floods as UAE gets over a year’s worth of rain in hours

2h | Videos
Oil prices could see ‘super spike well above $100’

Oil prices could see ‘super spike well above $100’

4h | Videos
How did Xabi end Bayern's reign?

How did Xabi end Bayern's reign?

53m | Videos