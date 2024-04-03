Striking the right chord: Bangladeshi artistes with guitar endorsements

Impressed by Adhnan Sulaiman, David Mercado approached him with an endorsement offer from Morley. Photo: Courtesy

Growing up, seeing celebrities endorse products on TV always carried a sense of wonder and exclusivity.

All the kids in the '90s yearned for an MRF-branded cricket bat, simply because they saw Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara wielding bats adorned with the logo of the tyre company. It was as if owning such a bat would bring them a piece of that greatness.

In Bangladesh, it's not common to see celebrities or professionals getting endorsement deals. However, in the music scene, there are a couple of shining exceptions. Two Bangladeshi guitarists - the legendary Oni Hasan and New York City based Adhnan Sulaiman - stand out for being endorsed by some of the top brands in the guitar world.

The bigger the Becker

There's an amusing twist that ties two of these Bangladeshi artistes together: Jason Becker. You might wonder how this legendary American guitarist from the 80s connects to Oni and Adhnan.

For Oni, the ball started rolling when he released one of his very first instrumentals, 'The Himalayas is where my heart rests.'

"That was the song that changed my life," says Oni as he harks back to 2018 when the very music video captured the attention of Jason Becker. Just a few days after its release, Oni was thrilled to see that Becker had shared the video on his own verified Facebook page, captioning it "A great song from a great Bangladeshi guitarist."

In response to Jason Becker's post, Jeff Kiesel, the owner of Kiesel Guitars, left a noteworthy comment. After some emails were exchanged between Oni and Jeff, they agreed on a deal. This partnership made Oni Hasan the first, and so far the only, Bangladeshi to receive an endorsement from Kiesel or any guitar company of such significance.

Kisel's partnership made Oni Hasan the first Bangladeshi to receive an endorsement from a guitar company of such significance. Photo: Courtesy

For Adhnan, back in 2010, he had uploaded a cover of Jason Becker's 'Altitudes' on YouTube.

"That was the video that kind of started my career as that cover made it to magazines and forums, and it apparently also made it to Jason Becker himself. He had left a comment on that video," said Adhnan.

That one video not only increased Adhnan's visibility but also expanded his network, eventually leading him to join a band called 'Poynt.' At one of his initial shows with the band, David Mercado from 'Shadow Eden,' a guitarist endorsed by Morley pedals, was in attendance.

Impressed by Adhnan, David, who is associated with the same company that endorses guitar legends like Steve Vai and Mark Tremonti— two of Adhnan's childhood heroes — approached him with an endorsement offer from Morley. This became one of Adhnan's first major endorsements.

"You never know who's watching you," said Adhnan.

E for endorsements, E for exposure

It might seem like guitar endorsements are all about receiving free gear, but the actual value of such endorsements lies in the exposure and promotion that artists gain.

For Oni, a renowned guitarist from Warfaze, his recognition was mostly within national borders. But securing an endorsement deal with Kiesel significantly changed his standing, putting him on the map and making the wider music community aware of his talents.

"It added points to my profile. They do promote you a lot and of course; and the luxury of knowing that they would make you any guitar you want is undeniable," says Oni.

Adhan shares the same beliefs. "It strengthens your brand recognition. Nowadays, when artists or producers are looking for musicians to work with, they check you out and if you have reputable companies endorsing you, it's the same as having a very strong resume," he says.

And just like that, Adhnan's profile has grown from not just being associated with Morley pedals but also other stalwarts in the industry. He is also endorsed by EMG pickups and Friedman amps and guitars, and so on.

Oni has worked with some of the biggest names in the online music scene, joining forces with international guitar stars like Jarred Dines and Yiannis Papadopoulos, among others.

One wonders whether these partnerships have helped promote Bangladeshi music and artists on a global scale.

"I'd like to think they have," says Oni. "To some degree, my work with Kiesel has opened new doors for Bangladesh in the music world. It definitely made people aware of where I'm from."

Such international endorsements also teach the artistes how the music world functions.

"It definitely taught me how the music industry works. I started regularly uploading content after leaving Bangladesh. There's a huge, huge competition," adds Oni.

More about saving than earning

There are financial benefits to securing such prestigious deals, though they differ from one endorsement to another. For some, the perks might include getting equipment at a significant discount or even for free. For others, the prestige of being listed on a website alongside world-renowned artists is a reward in itself.

"The first pair of pickups that I ever installed on my guitars growing up was a pair of Zakk Wylde EMGs. Fast forward a decade or so, I am endorsed by them," says Adhnan.

"Financially, an endorsement isn't going to pay the bills or substitute having a job, but it does help to a great extent. We always get gear from these companies. There's no more investment coming out of our pockets," he adds.

Over the years, Kiesel has sent Oni around eight of his custom guitars, with each being worth over 3,000 USD. One other endorsement that Oni has is with a string company called Stringjoy. Anyone who knows guitarists, knows that expenses behind buying strings can reach enormous proportions.

"Not having to buy strings has literally saved my life," said Oni.

