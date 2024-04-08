Cardi B teases second album

Cardi B teases second album

TBS Report
08 April, 2024, 09:25 am
Last modified: 08 April, 2024, 09:29 am
Photo: Collected
Cardi B is marking the sixth year since her first album, 'Invasion of Privacy,' came out and she has also hinted at new music on the way.

'Invasion of Privacy,' which was released in 2018, quickly climbed to the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart and won a Grammy for the best rap album in 2019. This album features hits like "Bodak Yellow" and "I Like It" which reached number one on the Hot 100 chart.

On X,  Cardi B reflected on the success of her debut album on Saturday (April 6) and teased her eagerly anticipated second album.

"6 years ago I released my first album and it broke so many records GAH LEE!!" she wrote. "6 years later I'm preparing to drop the next one this year.. it's so different from what everyone is expecting and I'm sooo excited."

Recently, on 15 March, Cardi released a new single called "Enough (Miami)" with a music video directed by Patience Harding. There's still no official release date for the sequel to Cardi B's 'Invasion of Privacy.'
 

