Legendary singer Kumar Bishwajit’s biography 'Ebong Bishwajit' released

To celebrate the relase of Legendary singer Kumar Bishwajit's biography "Ebong Bishwajit" a ceremony was held on 6 March at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy

The biography, written by singer Joy Shahriar, has been published under the banner of "Ajob Prokash"

State Minister of Cultural Affairs of Bangladesh KM Khalid was present as chief guest, while celebrated lyricist Shahid Mahmud Jangi was the special guest at the ceremony, reads a press release.

Photo: Courtesy

"It is important to pen down the lives of legendary artists. However, we have very limited biographical works in our country. Kumar Bishwajit has conquered the world with his songs. He is our nation's pride. Learning more about the rise of Kumar Bishwajit can be an inspirational read for our young generation," said KM Khalid.

"Earlier, a lot of people approached me to write my biography but I couldn't trust them. But I allowed Joy to write my biography because I believed he could pull it off," said Kumar Bishwajit.

Kumar Bishwajit. Photo: Courtesy

"I feel blessed to witness a biographical book on me. I hope the younger generation will take lessons from the ups and downs of our lives," adds the legendary artist.

Joy Shahriar expressed his sentiments on writing the biography, "This book is like a dream come true to me. It's important to preserve the works of legendary artists. I am grateful to Kumar Bishwajit for giving me the opportunity to write his biography."