Legal notice sent to Anjan Dutt over film on 'Bela Bose'

TBS Report
11 September, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 04:09 pm

Anjun Dutt announced in 2021 that he will be making a film based on his famous song “Bela Bose”

Anjan Dutt. Photo: Collected
Renowned Indian singer-songwriter and director Anjan Dutt has landed in legal trouble for his upcoming film "Bela Bose er Jonye," based on his famous song of the same name.

Producer Rana Sarkar has sued Anjan Dutt seeking 57 lakh rupee (around TK67.4 lakh) as damages citing a breach of contract by the singer. He claimed that Anjan Dutt backtracked from the agreement of making the film with him after taking advance money for the project.

According to Indian media reports, Rana alleges Anjan for now collaborating with another producer to make the film.

Rana Sarkar filed the case with the Alipore court in India's South 24 Parganas. On Friday (9 September), the court ordered to halt the production of the film.

Anjun Dutt in 2021 announced that he will be making a film based on his famous song "Bela Bose".

