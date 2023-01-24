Wasa MD sends legal notice to Samakal reporter

Dhaka Wasa Managing Director Taqsem A Khan has sent a legal notice against a reporter of Daily Samakal over a report, the daily ran on 9 January, titled, '14 residences of Wasa's Taqsem in US', read a Wasa press release on Tuesday.

In the notice, signed by Barrister AM Masum on 15 January, the Samakal editor, publisher and reporter Hokikot Zahan Hoki have been asked to respond within 5 days of receiving the notice with proof of authenticity of the report citing its references.

Otherwise, the notice said, legal action will be taken against them according to the laws of the country, added the release.