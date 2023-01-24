Wasa MD sends legal notice to Samakal reporter

Law & order

TBS Report
24 January, 2023, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 11:09 pm

Related News

Wasa MD sends legal notice to Samakal reporter

TBS Report
24 January, 2023, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 11:09 pm
Wasa Managing Director Taqsem A Khan. Photo: Collected
Wasa Managing Director Taqsem A Khan. Photo: Collected

Dhaka Wasa Managing Director Taqsem A Khan has sent a legal notice against a reporter of Daily Samakal over a report, the daily ran on 9 January, titled, '14 residences of Wasa's Taqsem in US', read a Wasa press release on Tuesday.

In the notice, signed by Barrister AM Masum on 15 January, the Samakal editor, publisher and reporter Hokikot Zahan Hoki have been asked to respond within 5 days of receiving the notice with proof of authenticity of the report citing its references.

Otherwise, the notice said, legal action will be taken against them according to the laws of the country, added the release.

Bangladesh / Top News

WASA / Taqsem A Khan / Legal Notice

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

14h | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

15h | Habitat
Layoffs often leave companies worse off

Layoffs often leave companies worse off

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How is the Bangladesh market responding to digital credit?

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Netflix documentary curse knocks out Australian Open participants

Netflix documentary curse knocks out Australian Open participants

4h | TBS SPORTS
Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

5h | TBS SPORTS
Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

6h | TBS SPORTS
Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

7h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

5
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February