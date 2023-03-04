Charismatic Anjan Dutt spellbounds crowd at JU

Legendary West Bengal singer-songwriter, film director, and actor Anjan Dutt cast his musical charm at Jahangirnagar University (JU) on Friday evening.

The musician was invited to play at the 'batch day' concert which was organised by the 31st batch of the university.

Dr Md Nurul Alam, vice-chancellor of JU, welcomed the popular singer at Selim Al Din Mukto Moncho (Amphitheatre) and handed over a crest of appreciation.

Anjan Dutt received at JU by VC

His performance began with "Shunte ki chao", and then he sang "Hello Bangladesh". Later he went on to perform some of his hits like, "'Ranjana ami ar ashbona", "Ami ashbo phire", "Tumi na thakle", "Marry Ann", "Ami bristi dekhechi" and more. He ended the night with his popular track "Bela bose".

His son Neel Dutt also performed two songs at the concert.

Anjan Dutt performing at JU

Born on 19 January 1953, the singer recently turned 70 years old. He entered the world of music with his debut album "Shunte Ki Chao" in 1994. In 1998, Anjan Dutt began his film journey as an actor through the Hindi movie "Bada Din", and six years later he debuted in Bengali directorial with the film "Bow Barracks Forever".