Larry David: ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ season 12 confirmed

12 April, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 12 April, 2022, 10:41 am

The series operates only when writer and creator Larry David feels inspired to write

Curb your enthusiasm. Photo: Collected
Comedy legend and godfather of the modern sitcom, Larry David, confirmed the return of his show on Sunday.

David announced the news at an Emmys event for the Director's Guild Association presented by HBO Max. The announcement came after the event screened "The Watermelon" episode of Season 11 followed by a live panel discussion.

No further details about season 12 were announced.

This is welcome news for comedy fans everywhere.'Curb Your Enthusiasm's continuation is never a given. The show's longest hiatus was between 2011 and 2017, leading to the 11 season run being spread out over 21 years. The series operates only when writer and creator Larry David feels inspired to write.

 

