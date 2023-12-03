This week in trailers

03 December, 2023, 11:35 am
03 December, 2023, 11:35 am
The month of December began with an array of trailers and announcements for some of the most anticipated TV shows and movies. Some of the announcements are a bit more exciting than the others for fans.

In an announcement, HBO has released two captivating posters teasing the upcoming second season of the 'Game of Thrones' prequel, 'House of the Dragon.' Fans can anticipate a first glimpse of the highly anticipated season, which was revealed yesterday.

In addition to serving as a nod to George R R Martin's source material, 'Fire and Blood,' the posters for the upcoming season of House of the Dragon provide a tantalising glimpse into the escalating rivalry between Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Fans of the 'Mad Max' franchise were also gifted with a spectacular trailer of 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' on 1 December. The trailer saw Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead role of Imperator Furiosa alongside Chris Hemsworth's Immortan Joe. The action packed trailer truly spoke for what the franchise is all about.

Video game enthusiasts have also been delightfully presented with an announcement from Rockstar Games regarding the sixth instalment of 'Grand Theft Auto.' The announcement post asked fans to be ready for the game's first official trailer drop on 5 December. With its usual design format, the teaser already has fans bubbling heavily with anticipation.

 

