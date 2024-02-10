New GoT prequel on Aegon's conquest in the works

TBS Report
10 February, 2024, 10:20 am
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 10:23 am

New GoT prequel on Aegon's conquest in the works

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

HBO is working on a new Game of Thrones prequel series, focusing on Aegon Targaryen's conquest. 

The story, penned by Mattson Tomlin, will detail Aegon's journey with his two wives, who also ride dragons, as they unite the Seven Kingdoms, long before the timeline of the original series.

Tomlin, known for his work on The Batman Part II and various Netflix projects, aims to highlight Aegon Targaryen and his family's struggle for power.



Additionally, HBO plans to release another prequel by 2024, titled 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.' This series, drawing from George R. R. Martin's Dunk and Egg stories, will offer more backstory to the expansive Game of Thrones universe, complementing the narratives of Aegon's Conquest and House of the Dragon.

This expansion into Aegon Targaryen's conquests aims to delve into the foundational events that shaped the Seven Kingdoms, centuries before the events known to Game of Thrones fans. With Tomlin at the helm, the series promises to explore the intricate dynamics within Aegon's family and their ambitious climb to power.

The addition of 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight' will further deepen the lore of the Game of Thrones series, offering fans new stories set in George R. R. Martin's fantasy world.
 

