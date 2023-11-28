Kim's The Fifth Wheel secures Netflix deal

Splash

TBS Report
28 November, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 10:32 am

Kim's The Fifth Wheel secures Netflix deal

'The Fifth Wheel' marks one of the first major deals following the resolution of the SAG strike

TBS Report
28 November, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 10:32 am
Kim kardashian. Photo: collected
Kim kardashian. Photo: collected

Netflix has secured the rights to 'The Fifth Wheel', an upcoming ensemble comedy featuring Kim Kardashian in a lead role, also serving as a producer alongside 'Saturday Night Live' alumni Paula Pell.

The storyline is currently under wraps, but Kardashian will play a prominent role in the female ensemble cast. The project gained significant attention, resulting in a competitive bidding process among multiple studios. 

'The Fifth Wheel' marks one of the first major deals following the resolution of the SAG strike. 

Besides her successful loungewear business, Kardashian has been actively involved in scripted entertainment, recently appearing in 'American Horror Story' and contributing her voice to animated features like 'PAW Patrol' and its sequel 'The Mighty Movie.'

 

