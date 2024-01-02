George R.R. Martin says 3 animated Game of Thrones spinoffs are in the works

Splash

TBS Report
02 January, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 01:59 pm

Related News

George R.R. Martin says 3 animated Game of Thrones spinoffs are in the works

In a recent blog post, Martin revealed his plans for three animated shows, including the transition of the Nine Voyages series, originally live-action, to animation

TBS Report
02 January, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 01:59 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Author George R. R. Martin, known for 'Game of Thrones,' has informed fans that HBO is currently in various stages of development for three animated projects set in the world of 'A Song of Ice & Fire.'

In a recent blog post, Martin revealed his plans for three animated shows, including the transition of the Nine Voyages series, originally live-action, to animation, reports Geek Culture. 

In his blog, Martin also expressed admiration for Blue Eye Samurai, a Netflix series he highlighted as a streaming gem. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He then moved on to talk about his animated projects, underscoring that although none of them have received official approval, there is progress being made in their development.

"As it happens, HBO and I have our own animated projects, set in the world of A Song of Ice and Fire," Martin continued. 

"None of them have been greenlit yet, but I think we are getting close to taking the next step with a couple of them. When this last round of development started a few years back, we had four ideas for animated shows, with some great talents attached. Writers rooms and summits, outline and scripts followed in due course… but, alas, two of the original projects were subsequently shelved," he added. 

Game of Thrones fans are still eagerly anticipating updates on Martin's next novel, The Winds of Winter, which has been pending for over a decade.

Nevertheless, Martin's attention on expanding the Westeros universe through animation and other spinoffs, such as Jon Snow's sequel show, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, and the Aegon's Conquest prequel, provides fans with new content to explore.

 

George RR Martin / Game of Thrones / Game of Thrones animated / HBO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Chaabi House: Where form follows fiction

Chaabi House: Where form follows fiction

1h | Habitat
Photo: Rajib Dhar

The pentennial poster fest

1h | Features
National Archives Building in Agargaon houses documents like newspapers, maps, gazettes, government publications, political manifestos and land records of historical values. Photos: Rajib Dhar

National Archives: Inside Bangladesh's largest repository of historical documents

5h | Panorama
The big Doomsday theme last year was the existential risk from rapidly evolving AI technology. Elon Musk says Tesla has the finest in apocalypse technology. Photo: Collected

Apocalypse now? Only in our fevered dreams

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Private credit growth slows despite rising deposits

Private credit growth slows despite rising deposits

36m | Videos
Import and export of readymade garments; Confusion over 15% VAT law at ports

Import and export of readymade garments; Confusion over 15% VAT law at ports

1h | Videos
Kyiv has continued to export grains from key deep-sea ports

Kyiv has continued to export grains from key deep-sea ports

3h | Videos
Wind, solar and batteries grow despite economic challenges

Wind, solar and batteries grow despite economic challenges

18h | Videos