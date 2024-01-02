George R.R. Martin says 3 animated Game of Thrones spinoffs are in the works

Author George R. R. Martin, known for 'Game of Thrones,' has informed fans that HBO is currently in various stages of development for three animated projects set in the world of 'A Song of Ice & Fire.'

In a recent blog post, Martin revealed his plans for three animated shows, including the transition of the Nine Voyages series, originally live-action, to animation, reports Geek Culture.

In his blog, Martin also expressed admiration for Blue Eye Samurai, a Netflix series he highlighted as a streaming gem.

He then moved on to talk about his animated projects, underscoring that although none of them have received official approval, there is progress being made in their development.

"As it happens, HBO and I have our own animated projects, set in the world of A Song of Ice and Fire," Martin continued.

"None of them have been greenlit yet, but I think we are getting close to taking the next step with a couple of them. When this last round of development started a few years back, we had four ideas for animated shows, with some great talents attached. Writers rooms and summits, outline and scripts followed in due course… but, alas, two of the original projects were subsequently shelved," he added.

Game of Thrones fans are still eagerly anticipating updates on Martin's next novel, The Winds of Winter, which has been pending for over a decade.

Nevertheless, Martin's attention on expanding the Westeros universe through animation and other spinoffs, such as Jon Snow's sequel show, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, and the Aegon's Conquest prequel, provides fans with new content to explore.