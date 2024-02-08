I did not pick up acting to be called a star: Mondira Chakroborty

Photo: Courtesy

Mondira first stepped into the spotlight in 2012 when she competed in the dance reality show 'Shera Nachiye' on Channel I and secured the second runner-up position. Her dedication and hard work were evident.

After the show, she ventured into acting alongside her career in dancing. However, it was not until her involvement with Kajol Rekha that she truly caught the public's attention and became a notable figure.

The much-awaited film 'Kajol Rekha' by director Ghiyasuddin Selim is set to release on 16 February. Based on the famous Mymensingh Geetika, the movie stars Mondira Chakroborty in the lead role, kickstarting her career in movies.

Selim spent several years developing 'Kajol Rekha' and the movie's production began after securing funding from the government. Rumours surrounded the casting of the movie, but ultimately Mondira and Sariful Razz landed the lead roles.

Despite Mondira's limited acting experience, her role in 'Kajol Rekha' has brought her significant attention.

Although the movie's story takes place in Mymensingh, the entire film was shot in Netrokona to ensure a more authentic setting. As a key actor in the movie, Mondira started gaining a 'star' status right from the start of filming.

"I did not pick up acting to be called a star. My biggest achievement will be the appreciation I receive from the audience as an actress," said Mondira.

"Acting is a serious career and it's hard to predict success. It may be just round the corner. Ever since I started working on this movie, people have been really supportive and I've gotten more exposure. I'm really thankful to the director for giving me the main role," she said.

The film took a unique approach to its promotion, starting in October of the previous year. The promotional activities kicked off during an ICC Cricket World Cup Bangladesh-Netherlands match at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. Mondira made an appearance on the field, joined by the director and her co-star from the movie.

"Our director put a lot of heart and creativity into the film, which is evident in how we promoted it. He brought us to the cricket stadium in Kolkata, allowing us to introduce the movie to a larger audience," Mondira said.

Mondira recently came back from the US where she celebrated the new year. Without delay, she quickly resumed work, acting in a new drama series called 'Neel Chakra' under the direction of Mithu Khan. Even though she is currently involved in this new drama, Mondira has decided not to sign up for any more movies till the release of 'Kajol Rekha.'

"I received incredible support from the director and others to adapt to this role. They asked me not to take on any other movies before this one's release, and I've been honouring that request so far," she concluded.