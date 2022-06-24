Jordan Peele releases Nope featurette

Universal studios just released a 2-minute featurette titled 'Nope- It takes a village' for their latest horror film coming out at the end of summer.

Nope is set to release on 22 July and is a science fiction horror film written and directed by Jordan Peele.

It stars Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice), and Steven Yeun (Invincible, Walking Dead). The plot tracks the residents of an isolated gulch of inland California who witness extraterrestrial events. The featurette can be viewed on Youtube.