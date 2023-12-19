Innately talented actors can excel in any medium: Jyoti Sinha

Jyoti Sinha, originally a theatre actor with over 30 plays under her belt, also works as a theatre organiser and holds the position of General Secretary of the Manipuri Theatre. Alongside her official role at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, she actively engages in visual media as well.

Jyoti recently gained attention for her role in a short film, an example of her adaptability in other genres of performance arts. In celebration of the 'International Day of Persons with Disabilities,' a short film titled 'Alo Amar Alo,' featuring Jyoti in a central role, was released on YouTube by 'Bongo BD,' directed and written by Subhashis Sinha.

In 'Alo Amar Alo,' there is an attempt to raise awareness about the lives of individuals with disabilities and reshape societal perceptions.

When asked about her views on how society should treat the disabled, Jyoti said, "The word 'disabled' is difficult for me to take. These children need special care from society. In my office at Moulvibazar, there's a school for them. I'm involved, and we strive to support them and now we have even started receiving government and private sector backing."

Switching to a lighter note in our discussion, Jyoti highlighted the distinctions between stage and on-camera acting.

"On stage, expressions need to be more pronounced, and dialogue delivery is louder, to reach the entire audience. In visual media, this isn't necessary. There's no need to connect with the viewer or gauge distance. However, both are challenging," she said.

"A strong performance is crucial in both mediums, and the actor must convey emotions effectively in both settings," she added further.

Despite having experience in theatre, TV, and alternative films, Jyoti still hasn't ventured into commercial cinema.

When questioned about her views on commercial movies, she responded, "I've worked in all three mediums and now, I have also been presented with opportunities for commercial films. I'm actively exploring it, but I prefer not to disclose details at this moment. I'll share when the time is right."

While theatre serves as a foundational platform for learning acting, there's a growing trend of individuals in visual media achieving stardom without prior theatre experience.

Jyoti Sinha offers her perspective saying, "innately talented actors can excel in any medium. Natural actors find their perfect niche, and if they are genuine, stardom follows, even without theatre experience."

While the popularity of theatre has risen, the financial aspect remains a challenge for theatre activists. Is it viable to sustain a livelihood solely through theatre work in the present day?

Jyoti emphasises the need for a new plan to revive and support the theatre industry.

"Currently, the possibility of making a living in Bangladesh through the theatre is a huge challenge. All in all, a new plan has to be taken to save the theatre. Providing more employment opportunities for genuine theatre artists is crucial. If policymakers give it a thought, a solution might be found," she said.

Apart from acting, Jyoti is also doing a government job, serving as District Cultural Officer of Moulvibazar District Shilpakala Academy. She also directs a dance group, the Moulvibazar District Art Repertory Dance Group.

Furthermore, Jyoti is actively engaged in preparations for staging the play 'Raktakarbi' for the Manipuri theatre, written by poet Rabindranath Tagore.