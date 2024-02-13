Usher marries girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas

Singer Usher married his longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas on 11 February.

As per People, the couple exchanged vows in Vegas. His mother, Jonetta Patton, was their witness, according to the marriage certificate.

Usher had also performed at the Super Bowl.

A representative of Usher told People, "We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family. They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes."

After the Super Bowl game in Las Vegas, the couple stepped out. Usher was then seen wearing a gold band on his left ring finger.

Jennifer was dressed in an all-white pantsuit--an off-shoulder jacket and pants. Usher opted for a white fur coat over his black tuxedo.

Usher and Jennifer welcomed their first child, daughter Sovereign Bo, in 2020. They then became parents to their son, Sire Castrello, in 2021.

Usher also shares two sons, Usher V and Naviyd Ely, with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster. Jennifer and Usher first sparked dating rumours when they were photographed together at producer Keith Thomas' 40th birthday party in June 2019.