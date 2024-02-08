Ahmed Rubel: An 'A+ actor, double A+ human being'

Celebrated author Humayun Ahmed once said that Ahmed Rubel is an "A+ actor and as a human being, he is double A+." As a matter of fact, Humayun Ahmed was so impressed by Rubel that he even dedicated a book to the actor titled 'Jodio Shondha.'

But he wasn't born Rubel. His name might actually intrigue some people. The actor's nickname, given to him by his parents, was 'Rouble' — the Russian currency. It was a rather playful nickname, but he was not the first to receive such a name, as his older brother was given the name 'Dollar'. When he started his journey in acting, that nickname transformed from 'Rouble' to 'Rubel' because the latter was more common in contemporary language.

Today, Bangladesh's entertainment industry mourns the loss of Ahmed Rubel, an iconic actor whose sudden passing on 7 February, at 55, has left a profound void. Born on 3 May 1968 at Chapainawabganj, Rubel's career spanned theatre, television, and film, making him a beloved presence across various platforms.

The highly acclaimed and skilled actor tragically passed away while on his way to the premiere of his own film 'Peyarar Subash'. On the fateful night, Rubel suddenly became unwell after reaching Bashundhara City from Gazipur. Despite quick actions to seek medical help, he was pronounced dead on arrival at Square Hospital. Doctors declared heart attack as the cause of death.

Inspired by Humayun Faridi

Rubel's initial foray into the world of acting was not straightforward. Despite his family's wishes for him to pursue a traditional education and his early interest in politics, Rubel was drawn irresistibly to the arts.

Rubel's journey into the world of cinema began during his school years. Growing up in Gazipur, which at the time had just one cinema hall located next to the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, he often visited the cinema with his mother to watch movies. It was around the time he was in eighth grade that he found himself completely immersed in the television dramas featuring Humayun Faridi.

"It was through Humayun Faridi's TV dramas that I first realised how profound of an impact an actor could have on his viewers," Rubel had said in an interview with TBS last year.

In his formative years after passing his HSCs, his passion for acting and theatre drove him to forming a theatre troupe called 'Samakal Theatre' in 1986. They produced around eight to 10 hour-long theatre dramas. It was through this troupe that he got acquainted with Theatre doyen Selim Al Deen and his journey as an actor really took off.

Under Al Deen's 'Dhaka Theatre,' Rubel marked his entry into the world of performance arts with the play 'Haathodai'. He was further nurtured by the likes of Nasiruddin Yousuff Bachchu, Afzal Hossain, and notably, Humayun Faridi, who Rubel deeply admired.

Rubel's deep voice and distinctive look quickly became his trademark, alongside his nuanced performances that brought complex characters to life. His role in Ghiyasuddin Selim's 'Shopnojatra' marked the beginning of his acting journey, which soon saw him captivating audiences in Humayun Ahmed's Eid drama 'Poka.' Here, his portrayal of 'Ghora Majid' earned widespread acclaim.

His talents extended to the small screen with significant roles in serial dramas like "Pret," based on a novel by Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, which earned him critical acclaim and the love of audiences.

Rubel's commitment to his craft also led him to roles in films about important national narratives, such as Humayun Ahmed's 'Shyamol Chhaya,' which focuses on the Bangladesh Liberation War. He also worked on other Humayun Ahmed dramas including 'Atithi', 'Nil Toyale', and 'Jamunar Jol Dekhte Kalo.'

Transitioning to films in 1994 with 'Akheri Hamla', Rubel's cinematic contributions spanned 19 movies, with notable works like 'Bachelor', 'Guerilla', and 'The Last Thakur', solidifying his status in Bangladeshi cinema. His role as Feluda in 'Nayan Rahasya' on the OTT platform further showcased his versatility.

Despite achieving fame in cinema with hits like 'Akheri Hamla,' Rubel remained connected to his roots in theatre. His career took a brief pause from films as he reevaluated his path, eventually leading him to focus more on television, where he acted in over five hundred plays, dramas, and serials. Yet, the call of cinema was never far away, and Rubel returned to the big screen with notable works like 'Chandrokotha' and 'Bachelor.'

Rubel's recent projects, including 'Deshantar' and 'Peyarar Subash,' which is releasing today, reflect his ongoing evolution as an actor and his willingness to explore new stories and mediums, such as web series. 'Peyarar Subash' received international recognition, underlining his ongoing commitment to his craft.

Industry grieves his passing

'Peyarar Subash', directed by Nurul Alam Atique, was set to premier on the fateful night. His co-stars have all been mourning the incident. "It is very unfortunate and deeply saddening," said actor Tariq Anam Khan, who co-starred with him in 'Peyarar Subash'.

"He was a really talented and gifted actor. His presence on screen has always been prominent and he could portray his roles with near perfection. He did fall out of the acting loop for a while due to some personal reasons, but he came back stronger than ever. It just did not last longer. I just hope other actors take proper care of themselves and live a healthy life," Tariq Anam added.

Co-star Jaya Ahsan shared some tearful thoughts on the actor's passing as well while being present at the premiere. "He was a devoted actor and I believe he is still here with us at this premiere. An artist lives through their work and so he will always be with us, in our memories." she said.

Writer and director Ghiyasuddin Selim also said, "I was the writer of his debut film and since then we have worked together on multiple occasions. He was not just a great actor, he was also one of the greatest human beings I met."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her sorrow over Rubel's passing, acknowledging his significant contributions to Bangladesh's cultural landscape.

Among his achievements, Rubel clinched the 'Best Actor' accolade at the 15th Jaipur International Film Festival 2023 for his compelling performance in 'Priyo Satyajit'. The film, a homage to the iconic director Satyajit Ray on his centennial, received widespread acclaim, also securing the 'Best Cinematography' and 'Best Editor' awards.

Directed by Proshoon Rahmaan, 'Priyo Satyajit' premiered internationally at the South Asian Film Festival in Vancouver and was featured at film festivals in Florence and Kerala. This recognition highlights Rubel's exemplary portrayal and the film's significant tribute to Satyajit Ray's cinematic legacy. He also played the role of Feluda in Tauquir Ahmed's 'Noyon Rohoshsho'.

As we remember Ahmed Rubel, we celebrate more than his roles; we honour the lasting impact he made on Bangladesh's cultural landscape.