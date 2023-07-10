Harry Styles hit near the eye by an object on stage during concert

Harry Styles is the latest artist to have fallen prey to the dangerous trend of throwing items on stage at performers during their concert. The As It Was singer was recently performing in Vienna when an unknown object struck near his eye. The scene was caught by a fan and was shared on Twitter.

Harry was performing at Ernst Happel Stadion in Vienna, Austria, on Saturday when an unidentified object struck him on the eye. A fan, who was present at the concert, captured the moment and it quickly went viral on Twitter. Harry was seen wincing in pain as he bent over, covered his eye with his hands and then went walking off stage.

Harry Styles gets hit in the eye by an object thrown at him during his concert in Vienna. pic.twitter.com/mD9kzFoQvG— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 9, 2023

This is not the first time that an artist has been hit by an object on stage. Last month, Bebe Rexha was hit by a phone at her concert. The incident also went viral on social media from the concert, where an object struck Rexha on the left side of her head and she grabbed her face and fell to the floor.

Later, Rexha took to Instagram and shared two pictures of herself showcasing the cut near her eyebrows. She captioned the images with "I'm good."

According to a New York Police Department statement, Nicolas Malvagna, a 27-year-old man from New Jersey, was arrested and charged with assault.