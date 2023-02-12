Winners at the 2023 BRIT Awards

Reuters
12 February, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 08:58 am

Harry Styles speaks after receiving the award for Song of the Year at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 11, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Britain's pop music honours, the BRIT Awards, were held in London on Saturday.

Below is a list of the winners at the ceremony.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

"Harry's House", Harry Styles

SONG OF THE YEAR:

"As It Was", Harry Styles

ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

Harry Styles

GROUP OF THE YEAR:

Wet Leg

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

Beyonce

INTERNATIONAL GROUP:

Fontaines DC

INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR:

"Break My Soul", Beyonce

BEST NEW ARTIST:

Wet Leg

BEST ALTERNATIVE/ROCK ACT:

The 1975

BEST HIP-HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT:

Aitch

BEST DANCE ACT:

Becky Hill

BEST POP/R&B ACT:

Harry Styles

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR:

Kid Harpoon

RISING STAR:

FLO

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR:

David Guetta

