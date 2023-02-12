Winners at the 2023 BRIT Awards
Britain's pop music honours, the BRIT Awards, were held in London on Saturday.
Below is a list of the winners at the ceremony.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR:
"Harry's House", Harry Styles
SONG OF THE YEAR:
"As It Was", Harry Styles
ARTIST OF THE YEAR:
Harry Styles
GROUP OF THE YEAR:
Wet Leg
INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR:
Beyonce
INTERNATIONAL GROUP:
Fontaines DC
INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR:
"Break My Soul", Beyonce
BEST NEW ARTIST:
Wet Leg
BEST ALTERNATIVE/ROCK ACT:
The 1975
BEST HIP-HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT:
Aitch
BEST DANCE ACT:
Becky Hill
BEST POP/R&B ACT:
Harry Styles
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR:
Kid Harpoon
RISING STAR:
FLO
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR:
David Guetta