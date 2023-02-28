Elton John, Harry Styles and Spice Girls turn down King Charles' invitation to perform at coronation concert

28 February, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 10:50 am

Britain&#039;s Prince Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, takes part in a roundtable with attendees of the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation seminar to discuss allergies and the environment, at Dumfries House in Cumnock, Scotland, Britain, September 7, 2022. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's Prince Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, takes part in a roundtable with attendees of the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation seminar to discuss allergies and the environment, at Dumfries House in Cumnock, Scotland, Britain, September 7, 2022. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS

Elton John, Harry Styles and Spice Girls all have reportedly turned down King Charles' invitation to perform at his upcoming coronation in May. The news comes just a week after Adele and Ed Sheeran also declined the invitation to perform at the King's coronation. It has been reported that all of the three artists turned down the offer to perform because of their busy schedules. 

Buckingham Palace is gearing up for the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and his wife Camilla, as they will be crowned as King and Queen of the United Kingdom on 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey. There is also a special celebratory concert which is scheduled to take place on 7 May 2023. 

Harry Styles. Photo: Collected
Harry Styles. Photo: Collected

According to reports, both Harry Styles and Elton John will be on tour in the beginning of May so they can't make the 7 May date of the coronation to match with their schedules. 

Meanwhile, King Charles' son Prince Harry has also not confirmed whether he will be attending the coronation. Harry and his wife Meghan Markle left their royal duties in 2020. Last December, they released a special docu-series on Netflix titled Harry & Meghan which revealed how they became estranged from the rest of the royal family. Harry's memoir, The Spare, which was released in January, also spilled several controversial revelations about the royals.

 

