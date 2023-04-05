Emily Ratajkowski has been secretly dating Harry Styles

Model Emily Ratajkowski, 31, and pop icon Harry Styles, 29, has been secretly dating for the past two months. The couple was recently spotted in Tokyo on 25 March, sharing a passionate embrace.

In a recent appearance on the 'Going Mental With Eileen Kelly' podcast, Emily dropped hints about dating someone she's really into but didn't reveal the lucky man's identity. 'So, that feels different, but yes, if you had talked to me four weeks ago I would have been like, 'Absolutely [not interested in dating].' I'm just like, 'Oh, well, he's kind of great.' she stated.

The podcast, recorded in early February, suggested that the mystery man has been in her life since January, fueling speculation that it's none other than the former One Direction singer.

The stunning model, who boasts an impressive dating history with A-listers like Pete Davidson and Brad Pitt, spilled the beans about her preferences when it comes to romantic partners. Emily is drawn to people who are funny, independent, and good-hearted, with similar interests. It looks like Harry fits the bill!