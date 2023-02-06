Harry Styles wins album of the year; other big moments from the Grammys

Harry Styles (center) is joined on stage by Kid Harpoon (left) as he accepts the Grammy award for album of the year. But that was just one of the standout moments from the show, which was hosted by Trevor Noah (right). Photo: Collected

Harry Styles bagged the award for "album of the year" for his smash-hit album "Harry's House" at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, CNN has reported.

"I've been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me at a lot of different times in my life," Styles said as he accepted his award. "I think – like on nights like tonight – it's obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as best in music."

Styles added, "This doesn't happen to people like me very often and this is so, so nice."

Some people were surprised by the winner because Beyoncé, who had a record-breaking night, Bad Bunny, who would have created history with his victory, and Adele, who was in the running for a repeat victory, were all top contenders heading into the night.

The artist's third studio album, "Harry's House," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts and featured the smash single "As It Was" by Harry Styles, which remained at the top position for 15 weeks.

Here are a few more noteworthy Grammys moments:

Homage to music history

The Grammy Awards stage had numerous acts that had the audience standing. A handful of performers at the 2023 ceremony gave a tribute to music's own celebration this year.

Berry Gordy, the founder of Motown, and Smokey Robinson were recognised as MusiCares Persons of the Year during a performance directed by Stevie Wonder.

Robinson joined Wonder to sing "Tears of a Clown" before Wonder and Chris Stapleton performed "Higher Ground" after Wonder had done "The Way You Do the Things You Do" by the Temptations.

Smokey Robinson and Stevie Wonder performing at the Grammys. Photo: Collected

Another dedication marked the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with performances by Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Queen Latifah, Missy Elliot, and others. Jay-Z, Adele, and HER joined in the high-energy medley while dancing and singing from their seats.

As the medley ended and Nelly began to sing, Queen Latifah vowed, "Hip-hop will survive everywhere, forever."

Each performer gathered on stage for the grand finale following the medley's conclusion. We are celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop... for the culture," LL Cool J remarked, adding that "hip-hop has a global platform today."

The segment's musical direction was carried out by Questlove, with support from The Roots.

Touching scenes remembering the deceased

Rapper Quavo joined gospel group Maverick City Music on stage for an emotional rendition of "Without You" as part of the in memoriam tribute for his nephew and fellow Migos member Takeoff.

Takeoff, who was one-third of the platinum-selling rap group Migos, was shot and killed in November 2022 in Houston, Texas. He was 28.

The song "Without You," which was released in January in memory of Takeoff, features lyrics that express Quavo's sorrow over losing his friend and collaborator. Adding to the emotion of the moment, Quavo held up a diamond pendant necklace that appeared to belong to the late rapper.

Country star Kacey Musgraves honoured the late Loretta Lynn with a moving acoustic performance of Lynn's 1971 hit "Coal Miner's Daughter." Musgraves played Lynn's guitar as she sang, according to the Recording Academy.

In one of the most poignant moments of the tribute segment, Sheryl Crow teamed up with Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt to honour the late Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie, who died in November.

David Crosby, Jeff Beck, Lisa Marie Presley, Irene Cara, Naomi Judd, Olivia Newton-John and Coolio were among the late artists honoured elsewhere in the tribute.

Women making history

Even before the stars sat down for the main ceremony, one of the evening's first historic moments occurred.

At the Grammy's Premiere Ceremony, which announces the night's non-broadcast winners, Viola Davis won a Grammy for best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording for the audio book of her memoir "Finding Me," completing the actor's EGOT collection. An performer who has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and a Tony Award during their career is known as an EGOT.

In her victory speech, Davis cited the 6-year-old Viola as inspiration for her novel. "To commemorate her life, including all of its joys and trauma. And it's been such a journey; I've just gotten!

Davis's first ever Grammy nomination and win came with this one.

She previously won an Emmy for her role in "How to Get Away with Murder," an Oscar for "Fences" and two Tony awards for "King Hedley III" and "Fences."

The audience greeted Davis with raucous applause and a standing ovation when she later showed up at the live Grammy Awards event to give the prize for best R&B song.

Another powerful moment was when pop singer Kim Petras and Sam Smith won for best pop duo/group performance for "Unholy."

In her moving acceptance speech, Petras – the first transgender woman to win in the category ­– dedicated the honour to the "transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me." Petras also thanked her mother for supporting her transition and Madonna for supporting LGBTQ rights.

Petras isn't the first transgender musician to receive a Grammy, but she is one of the most well-known. According to Out, Wendy Carlos, a composer, received multiple Grammy awards in the 1960s. The well-known DJ Honey Dijon was nominated for a Grammy this year for her work on Beyoncé's big track "Renaissance."

Then there was Beyoncé herself, who set a record with 32 wins and became the most honoured artist in Grammy history.

Best dance/electronic recording, best traditional R&B performance, best dance recording, and best dance and electronic album were among Beyoncé's victories.

Beyoncé praised her husband, three children, and her late Uncle Johnny, whose name she notably mentions in the song "Heated," in her address. She also expressed her gratitude to the LGBTQ artists that directly inspired and influenced "Renaissance."

I want to thank the queer community for creating the genre and for your love, she remarked.

Lizzo, also a Grammy winner, perhaps put it best in her own acceptance speech, in which she addressed Beyoncé directly: "You clearly are the artist of our lives."