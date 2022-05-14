Goutom follows Bangabandhu's "Unfinished Memories" for documentary film

Splash

BSS
14 May, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 11:34 am

Goutom follows Bangabandhu's "Unfinished Memories" for documentary film

Ghosh is now visiting Bangladesh for a week to shoot for the documentary film on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in different locations in Dhaka and Tungipara

BSS
14 May, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 11:34 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Renowned Indian filmmaker Goutam Ghosh today said he made the script for his documentary film on "Bangabandhu in Kolkata" following Bangabandhu's autobiography "The Unfinished Memories" and those books written by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 

"There are many write-ups and research on Bangabandhu's political life in his Kolkata days, but I believe the information from his autobiography and the books written by Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on her father are most authentic," he said.
 
The Indian national award-winning filmmaker was speaking at a press briefing on his ongoing work of a 30-minute documentary film titled "Kolkatae Bangabandhu (Bangabandhu in Kolkata) at the foreign ministry here. 

Ghosh is now visiting Bangladesh for a week to shoot for the documentary film on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in different locations in Dhaka and Tungipara. 

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given her consent to talk in front of the camera for the documentary film. 

"I am very happy as she gave her consent, I believe, we will get significant information on Bangabandhu's Kolkata life from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he added.
 
On April 4, Ghosh began the work of the film by shooting in a classroom at the Maulana Azad College in Kolkata, which was named as Islamia College when Bangabandhu studied there during 1945-46 academic year.
 
"I was touched by emotion when shooting in Kolkata for the film. I felt like Bangabandhu was roaming along Kolkata's streets when I operated camera," Ghose said. 

He said there are many writings available about Kolkata part of Bangabandhu's life but it has not been projected much in the audio visual forms. 

The film director, who is hugely acclaimed by Bangladeshi audience for his movie - Padma Nodir Majhi, said making such documentary film on Bangabandhu is a huge responsibility. "Let's see. We will try our best," he added. 

Ghosh said he found a person named Nihar Chakravarty who had witnessed Bangabandhu's college days in Kolkata. 

"We are lucky that he is still alive. He is at his 98, but still has vivid memories," he added. 

The film is being made under joint collaboration of the Bangladesh foreign affair ministry and the Friends of Bangladesh (India chapter).
 
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and State Minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam also spoke at the press briefing. 
 
Dr Momen said the Kolkata days of Bangabandhu's life is very significant as the Father of the Nation had received "hands-on" of politics there. 

He said the foreign ministry would provide all support to the Ghosh's film unit during their stay in Bangladesh. 

Alam said Bangladesh mission in Kolkata had taken the initiative marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu while a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in this regard at Bangladesh deputy high commission in Kolkata on March 19 this year. 

"We took the initiative to present the Bangabndhu's Kolkata life in front of mass people as without those Kolkata days it won't be possible to know Bangabandhu holistically," he said. 

The state minister hoped that it would be possible to release the documentary film by June this year. 

In 1946, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was elected general secretary of the Islamia College Students Union when he had stayed at room no 24 at Bekar Hostel in Kolkata. 

The Indian government built a memorable museum at that room of the Bekar hostel preserving bed, chair, table and shelf used by Bangabandhu.

