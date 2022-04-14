Gilbert Gottfried passes away at 67

Gilbert Gottfried has passed away at the age of 67, after a long battle with a heart condition.

The actor and comedian's family announced his tragic passing via his official Twitter account on Tuesday, alongside a photo of Gottfried.

Glenn Schwartz, longtime friend and publicist of Gottfried, told PEOPLE in an official statement, "Beloved and iconic comedian Gilbert Gottfried passed away at 2:35 PM ET on 12 April, from Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II."

Known for his work in comedy, such as appearances in the wildly popular improv comedy show 'Whose line is it Anyway?', game shows such as 'Hollywood Squares', 'and films such as Disney's 1992 classic Aladdin, as the antagonist Jafar's familiar.

Gottfried was instantly recognisable for his over-the-top, exaggerated mode of delivery and his blue material.