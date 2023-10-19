Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid receive death threats for supporting Palestine

Splash

TBS Report
19 October, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 01:23 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Hadid sisters have taken a highly public stance in support of Palestine during the ongoing Israeli military offensive in Gaza, which has unfortunately resulted in them receiving death threats, reports The Express Tribune.

Reports suggest that as a safety measure, the Hadids have had to change their phone numbers. Close sources to the family have also mentioned that their father Mohamed is contemplating involving the FBI to identify the individuals responsible for the death threats. 

It's important to note that Gigi and Bella Hadid are of Palestinian descent, with their father, luxury real-estate developer Mohamed Hadid, hailing from Nazareth. According to TMZ, the family has been targeted with death threats due to their criticisms of the Israeli government.

Gigi's pro-Palestine social media posts have faced criticism from her Israeli fans. After the Hamas attack in Southern Israel on 7 October, she extended her condolences for the loss of lives, both Palestinian and Jewish, in the longstanding conflict.

"I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation, it's a responsibility I hold daily," she said.

The 28-year-old model added, "While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person."

 

