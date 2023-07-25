Police detains man suspected of making death threats to Hero Alom

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has detained a man suspected of making death threats to Ashraful Hossen alias Hero Alom and 'dump the body in Buriganga river'.

The detainee, Abu Ahmed, was apprehended from Bhadeshwar area of Gopalganj in Sylhet on Tuesday (25 July) by a team of DMP's Hatirjheel police station, officials confirmed.

Alom, who contested as an independent candidate in the recently held Dhaka-17 by-polls, file a general diary with the Hatirjheel police station on Monday, stating that a man had recently made threatened to kill him.

The general diary states that Hero Alom received three calls from an unknown number, threatening to kill him. He received the first call at 9:43 pm on Monday night.

The caller threatened that he "would teach him (Hero Alom) a lesson and dump his body in the Buriganga river within seven days," reads the GD.

Hero Alom was physically assaulted while leaving a polling centre during the Dhaka-17 by-polls in Dhaka's Banani area on July 17.

Following the assault, Hero Alom's personal assistant filed a case at Banani police station accusing 15 to 20 unidentified individuals.

Police have arrested several people in a case filed over the assault on Hero Alom.