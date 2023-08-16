All due process followed in Sayeedi’s treatment, says BSMMU after doctor receives death threat

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 August, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 06:43 pm

Related News

All due process followed in Sayeedi’s treatment, says BSMMU after doctor receives death threat

All specialists involved in the treatment followed their professional duties properly, a BSMMU press release said

TBS Report
16 August, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 06:43 pm
All due process followed in Sayeedi’s treatment, says BSMMU after doctor receives death threat

Following a death threat received by one of the BSMMU doctors involved in the treatment of war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayeedi, the hospital clarified in a statement today (16 August) that it had followed all due process according to international practice.  

In the statement, the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) said Sayeedi, 84, was admitted at around 10:30pm on Sunday (August 13) and suffered a cardiac arrest at 6:45pm the next day (14 August).

He was brought in by the Kashimpur Jail Authority to the hospital's emergency department, said the release signed by Professor Dr Mohammad Hafizur Rahman, the university's registrar.

All specialists involved in the treatment followed their professional duties properly, the release said, adding that Sayeedi was treated according to advanced life support protocol as required, but he passed away at around 8:45pm.  

His family was informed of the course of the disease, the treatment and the possible condition.

Earlier yesterday, a doctor of the BSMMU Professor SM Mustafa Zaman filed a general diary with the Dhamondi police station accusing people of spreading false information against him on social media and sending death threats.

Rumours had circulated on social media earlier where posters claimed that Sayeedi was intentionally killed.

Confirming the filing of the general diary, Md Parvez Islam, officer-in-charge of Dhanmondi police station, said they are looking into the matter, reports UNB.

Top News

BSMMU / Death threat / Sayeedi Death / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kadam Phool: The muse of monsoon

2h | Features
Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

1d | Habitat
Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

1d | Panorama
Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Last World Cup’s hero is back in the upcoming World Cup

Last World Cup’s hero is back in the upcoming World Cup

1h | TBS SPORTS
Russia has hiked interest rates to 12% after the rouble fell to its lowest value in 16 months

Russia has hiked interest rates to 12% after the rouble fell to its lowest value in 16 months

1h | TBS Economy
Ukraine reports success in counteroffensive

Ukraine reports success in counteroffensive

6m | TBS World
Guinness world record for building a museum of toy monkeys

Guinness world record for building a museum of toy monkeys

4h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years