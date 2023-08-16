All due process followed in Sayeedi’s treatment, says BSMMU after doctor receives death threat

Following a death threat received by one of the BSMMU doctors involved in the treatment of war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayeedi, the hospital clarified in a statement today (16 August) that it had followed all due process according to international practice.

In the statement, the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) said Sayeedi, 84, was admitted at around 10:30pm on Sunday (August 13) and suffered a cardiac arrest at 6:45pm the next day (14 August).

He was brought in by the Kashimpur Jail Authority to the hospital's emergency department, said the release signed by Professor Dr Mohammad Hafizur Rahman, the university's registrar.

All specialists involved in the treatment followed their professional duties properly, the release said, adding that Sayeedi was treated according to advanced life support protocol as required, but he passed away at around 8:45pm.

His family was informed of the course of the disease, the treatment and the possible condition.

Earlier yesterday, a doctor of the BSMMU Professor SM Mustafa Zaman filed a general diary with the Dhamondi police station accusing people of spreading false information against him on social media and sending death threats.

Rumours had circulated on social media earlier where posters claimed that Sayeedi was intentionally killed.

Confirming the filing of the general diary, Md Parvez Islam, officer-in-charge of Dhanmondi police station, said they are looking into the matter, reports UNB.