Flash actor Ezra Miller 'grateful' after harassment order lifted

04 July, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 10:56 am

Actor Ezra Miller says they are "grateful" that a temporary harassment order filed by the mother of a 12-year-old has been lifted.

Last year, the "Flash" actor was issued a harassment prevention order after a woman accused him of inappropriate behaviour, reports BBC.

Although Miller "made mistakes" at times, these were "false allegations," according to the actor's lawyer.

It was an "egregious misuse of the protective order system," Miller said.

According to the Daily Beast, the order was issued after Miller yelled at the child's adult family members and neighbours, as well as other behaviour that made the child uncomfortable, such as paying them undue attention.

Miller's lawyer said during a court hearing on Friday, the actor was "never alone with the child and never interacted with the child outside of two brief encounters which occurred in the presence of several other adults."

It was one of several claims and legal troubles that the actor has encountered in the last 18 months. Miller, who uses the pronouns they/them, began treatment for "complex mental health issues" in August of last year, the report also said.

The actor's lawyer also said, "Ezra does not deny that in the midst of their struggle that they have made mistakes and behaved at times in ways they wish they could take back.

"That, however, does not make every allegation, rumour, or false accusation true. There are real world consequences when claims like these are heedlessly amplified, without any regard for the facts or the truth.

"These false allegations, fanned by unscrupulous media, have threatened Ezra's recovery, and done terrible damage to their reputation and career."

In a statement on Instagram, Miller wrote: "I'm encouraged by today's outcome and very grateful at this moment to everyone who has stood beside me and sought to ensure that this egregious misuse of the protective order system was halted."

"On a personal note, I want everyone to know that I am continuing to do my best to preserve my own wellness and what I can to reverse the collateral damage this ordeal has brought upon me and those close to me."

Miller starred in the DC Comics superhero film "The Flash," which was released recently. Its North American box office take of less than $100 million in three weeks is usually viewed as a failure, the report concluded.

