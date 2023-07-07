Bangladeshi actress Smrity Fami in 'The Flash'

Smrity Fami. Photo: Collected.

Bangladeshi model-actress Smrity Fami has appeared in the latest DC movie 'The Flash'.

Fami currently works as a Media Lecturer at Newham College in the UK. She appears as a forensic scientist in the movie. Fami shared her experience on her Facebook profile about acting in the film, saying that it was great to see herself in such a project.

In the past, Fami also worked in Indian director Shekhar Kapur's 'What's Love Got to Do with It?' and British writer-director Nida Manzoor's 'Polite Society'. She also authored a book titled 'Virtual Reality with Cinema Technique and Storytelling' and published in 2020.

She also runs her own beauty brand 'Fami UK'. As a matter of fact, she also acted in several Bangladeshi TV dramas. In 2020, Fami appeared in a TVC alongside Shakib Al Hasan, directed by Amitabh Reza Choudhury.

Smrity is also an entrepreneur in that she launched her premium beauty brand 'Fami UK' in 2021.

