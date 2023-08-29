The Flash final season and the complete series are coming to Blu-ray

Splash

Hindustan Times
29 August, 2023, 11:10 am
29 August, 2023

The Flash final season and the complete series are coming to Blu-ray

The CW has announced the release date for when fans can get their hands on The Flash Season 9 on Blu-ray, along with a special collection of the entire series.

Hindustan Times
29 August, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 11:48 am
The Flash Poster. Photo: Hindustan Times
The Flash Poster. Photo: Hindustan Times

The Flash is a TV show about a guy who gets super speed and fights crime. The show is over now, but you can buy all 9 seasons on Blu-ray or DVD. The sets come with deleted scenes, gag reels, and special features.

"The Flash: The Complete Ninth Season" brings you all 13 concluding episodes along with extra treats. Dive into deleted scenes, laugh with the Season 9 gag reel, and explore the special feature called "The Flash: The Saga of the Scarlet Speedster." Prices are set at $19.96 for the DVD version and $24.95 for the Blu-ray version.

The Flash is a TV show about a guy who can run really fast and fight crime. The show stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow, and more.

The Flash is produced by Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. The key creators of the show are Greg Berlanti, Eric Wallace, Sarah Schechter, Jonathan Butler, and Sam Chalsen.

The final season of The Flash will be exciting, challenging, and full of action. Barry and his team will face off against new threats, and they will have to work together to save Central City.

 

The Flash / Flash final season

