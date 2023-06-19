‘The Flash’ slows down with $55m three-day opening

Splash

TBS Report
19 June, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 05:33 pm

Related News

‘The Flash’ slows down with $55m three-day opening

TBS Report
19 June, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 05:33 pm
&#039;The Flash&#039; poster. Photo: Collected
'The Flash' poster. Photo: Collected

'The Flash' stumbled with $55 million in its debuts. The film fell short of already-low expectations. After only three days, the film is shaping up to be huge disappointments in their theatrical runs.

Ezra Miller's $200 million The Flash is debuting to $55.1 million over three days at 4,234 theatres, underperforming Warner's $70-$75 million three-day expectations.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, the story picks up as Miller's Barry Allen aka The Flash travels back in time to prevent his mother's murder and inadvertently cracks open the DC multiverse.
 

Flash / Barry Allen / Ezra Miller

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Even if Roar Bangla can avoid the same fate as BuzzFeed or Vice, they couldn’t totally circumvent the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, followed by the global recession. Photo: Courtesy.

The future of alternative media in Bangladesh

7h | Panorama
Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

10h | Panorama
For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

1d | Mode
Illustration: Mamunur Rahid

How we lost out on a million because our ancestors refused to buy cheap land

1h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

1h | TBS Stories
Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

2h | TBS World
Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

8h | Tech Talk
Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

23h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline