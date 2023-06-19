‘The Flash’ slows down with $55m three-day opening

'The Flash' poster. Photo: Collected

'The Flash' stumbled with $55 million in its debuts. The film fell short of already-low expectations. After only three days, the film is shaping up to be huge disappointments in their theatrical runs.

Ezra Miller's $200 million The Flash is debuting to $55.1 million over three days at 4,234 theatres, underperforming Warner's $70-$75 million three-day expectations.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, the story picks up as Miller's Barry Allen aka The Flash travels back in time to prevent his mother's murder and inadvertently cracks open the DC multiverse.

