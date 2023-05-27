The Flash trailer: Barry meets Supergirl

At first, meets up with his past self and the two Barrys have to take on a world without superheroes as General Zod returns.

What is the story about?

The upcoming movie, directed by Andy Muschietti, shows how The Flash aka Barry is ruled by emotion when he figures he can use his speed to travel back in time. He tells Ben Affleck's Batman, "I can even save your parents." He doesn't seem convinced. But he goes ahead with his plan to be with his late mother again. In the past, he runs into another version of himself as he explains what he's trying to do.

Who are the other actors?

But when Michael Shannon's General Zod attacks a vulnerable Earth, Barry has to summon superheroes from other multiverses to help him. This includes Michael Keaton's ageing Batman and Supergirl aka Kara (Sasha Calle) who take on Zod in a massive fight. Ron Livingston, and Maribel Verdú star as Barry's parents while Kiersey Clemons is Iris West. The DC film also promises some surprise cameos that are in the final film.

Who is returning to the film?

Ezra has previously played The Flash in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Suicide Squad (2016) and returned for Justice League (2017) as well as the special cut of Zack Snyder's Justice League in 2021.

Ben and Michael are also reprising their roles from previous films. This could be Ben's last turn as Batman as Robert Pattinson has taken over the part in the new trilogy. Keaton first played Batman in 1989.

The Flash is written by Christina Hodson, with a screen story by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein and Joby Harold. The superhero film is being distributed worldwide by Warner Bros Pictures and will be released theatrically in India on June 15, 2023.