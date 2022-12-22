Dwayne Johnson Confirms No Black Adam in James Gunn’s Initial DCU

Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that Black Adam will "not be in the initial chapter of storytelling" for the relaunch of the DC Comics universe that James Gunn and Peter Safran are presently working on.

Johnson announced the information on social media on Tuesday. He also stated that Seven Bucks and DC would "continue investigating the most useful ways Black Adam might be employed in future DC universe chapters."

"James and I have known each for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed. It's no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG," Johnson wrote.

He continued by expressing his pride in the Black Adam movie released in October and promising to "always listen" to his supporters.

Henry Cavill's confirmation of his comeback as Superman was followed by his departure once more a few weeks later. Black Adam's departure is the latest in a string of dramatic changes.

In response to some of the criticism that some of the actions have received, Gunn has stated that "we were aware there would be a time of volatility."

There is still a lot of speculation about who will return and who will be replaced, including reports that Jason Momoa may make a cameo in the rebooted DCU but not as Aquaman.

Since its release, Black Adam has underperformed at the box office, but there is still a chance that it may at least break even. Black Adam overindulges to the extent that it's difficult to enjoy the DC anti-hero's debut.