Dipankar Dipan announces fourth film

Splash

TBS Report
24 February, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2024, 05:13 pm

Related News

Dipankar Dipan announces fourth film

TBS Report
24 February, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2024, 05:13 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Renowned filmmaker Dipankar Dipon is gearing up for his latest project, 'Chhatri Sangha' (Student Union), marking his fourth directorial effort under the banner of Rajat Films. The film's production is scheduled to kick off post-Eid, with details on the cast still under wraps.

Scheduled for a late-year theatrical release, 'Chhatri Sangha' aims to delve into the early stages of Bangladesh's fight for freedom from British colonial rule. The narrative will spotlight the heroic endeavours and lesser-known tales of the women revolutionaries of Comilla, including the saga of Profulla Nolini Brahma, a forgotten hero of the era.

Dipankar shared his thoughts on the upcoming film with enthusiasm. "Discovering this story left me in awe," he said. He elaborated on how a group of students came together to form a revolutionary group. Their daring operations managed to terrify the British colonial power, a feat that Dipon finds remarkable. "This was a unique instance of an armed female revolutionary group in the Indian subcontinent, something not seen elsewhere," he pointed out.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He also mentioned the historical significance of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's visit to Comilla to assess this group, lamenting how this pivotal moment seems to have vanished from historical records. "My goal is not to pen down a historical document but to craft a film brimming with energy and suspense," he explained.

 

filmmaker Dipankar Dipon / Movie

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two years on, where does the Ukraine-Russia war stand?

Two years on, where does the Ukraine-Russia war stand?

8h | Panorama
Ashik Chowdhury has done more than 30 jumps — all between 12,000 and 14,000 feet. Photo: Courtesy

The skydiver who plans to put Bangladesh on the stratosphere

3h | Panorama
The essential point of wearing soft colours is how it embeds a sense of calmness around the event. Photo: Farhan Raj / Snaps of The House

Brides in pastels: A shift towards a new hue

1d | Mode
Unlike Dhaka city, fire drills or training are very common in the industrial areas in Ashulia. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

Are corporate offices conducting enough fire drills?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Both bonds and equities offering capital gains

Both bonds and equities offering capital gains

1h | Videos
Annual income in mushroom cultivation is 9 lakhs Taka

Annual income in mushroom cultivation is 9 lakhs Taka

2h | Videos
Biden cancels $1.2B in student loan debt to retain young voters

Biden cancels $1.2B in student loan debt to retain young voters

5h | Videos
Don't dry your iPhone in a bag of rice

Don't dry your iPhone in a bag of rice

6h | Videos