Dipankar Dipan announces fourth film

Renowned filmmaker Dipankar Dipon is gearing up for his latest project, 'Chhatri Sangha' (Student Union), marking his fourth directorial effort under the banner of Rajat Films. The film's production is scheduled to kick off post-Eid, with details on the cast still under wraps.

Scheduled for a late-year theatrical release, 'Chhatri Sangha' aims to delve into the early stages of Bangladesh's fight for freedom from British colonial rule. The narrative will spotlight the heroic endeavours and lesser-known tales of the women revolutionaries of Comilla, including the saga of Profulla Nolini Brahma, a forgotten hero of the era.

Dipankar shared his thoughts on the upcoming film with enthusiasm. "Discovering this story left me in awe," he said. He elaborated on how a group of students came together to form a revolutionary group. Their daring operations managed to terrify the British colonial power, a feat that Dipon finds remarkable. "This was a unique instance of an armed female revolutionary group in the Indian subcontinent, something not seen elsewhere," he pointed out.

He also mentioned the historical significance of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's visit to Comilla to assess this group, lamenting how this pivotal moment seems to have vanished from historical records. "My goal is not to pen down a historical document but to craft a film brimming with energy and suspense," he explained.