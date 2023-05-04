Dhrupad artiste claimed AR Rahman copied song

Ustad Wasifuddin Dagar, a Delhi-based dhrupad artiste, accused A R Rahman of copying the tune for song 'Veera Raja Veera' from the movie 'Ponniyin Selvan 2', directed by Mani Ratnam.

Dagar claimed that the tune belonged to his family, mainly his father and uncle.

In response, Madras Talkies, Ratnam's production house, has said that the claim is 'a complete lie'. They added that the tune was borrowed from one of the compositions of the 13th century composer Narayana Panditacharya.

"Madras Talkies and A R Rahman should have taken permission from my family. I have not said that I would not allow it, right? The melody of the song has been changed in the performance," read the letter sent to Rahman by Dagar.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 came out on 28 April 2022.