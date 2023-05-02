AR Rahman breaks silence after Pune police stopped his show midway

AR Rahman. Photo: Collected
AR Rahman. Photo: Collected

Music composer AR Rahman broke his silence after the Pune police stopped his show midway recently in the city. The show was stopped as it went past the permissible time of 10 pm. Taking to Twitter on Monday, AR Rahman shared a video from his concert as he performed on stage along with his fellow singers and musicians. The video also featured a police officer on stage while AR Rahman performed.

The words 'thank you Pune for all the love and euphoria' were written in the video. AR Rahman also wrote on the clip, "By the way we had a rockstar moment too ;)." In the video, a cop walked on the stage pointing at Rahman and asking his team to wrap up the show. This took place as AR Rahman's song Sadda Haq from Rockstar played in the backdrop.

Towards the end of the video, AR Rahman smiled and said, "Okay. I think we overpoured love and we are overboard the time. That's it, we are done. Timing is over. I like this. Thank you city of Pune, the organisers, and the amazing band." The video ended with the words 'we hope to see you soon' written on it.

Sharing the clip, AR Rahman wrote, "Did we all just have the 'Rockstar' moment on stage yesterday? I think we did! We were overwhelmed by the love of the audience and kept wanting to give more...Pune, thank you once again for such a memorable evening. Here's a little snippet of our roller coaster ride ;)."

AR Rahman is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Ponniyin Selvan 2. The film, which has grossed over ₹200 crore in just four days since its release, has music and background score by Rahman.

