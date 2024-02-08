Country star Toby Keith's last concert video goes viral

The country music world is mourning the loss of Toby Keith, who died on Monday at the age of 62 after battling stomach cancer. Hours before his death, the singer shared a touching video on his Instagram account, showing him performing at a concert and waving goodbye to his fans.

The video, which has been watched more than 8 million times, showed Keith from behind as he took off his guitar and ended his show.

"And that's a wrap on the weekend, y'all. Back to it," the video caption read.

Many of his followers commented on the post, expressing their sadness and gratitude for his music.

One person wrote, "Thank you for Sharing Your Unbelievable Talent with All of Us. You will Never be Forgotten 💙 You fought a Hard Battle with Dignity and Strength. Soar High My Brother Warrior 🕊 Our Heavenly Father is Awaiting you with His Loving Embrace. May you Rest in Eternal Peace. Sending Many Prayers to Your Loving Family and Friends 🙏🏻."

Keith's family confirmed his death on social media, asking for privacy during this difficult time.

"Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time," they wrote.

Keith was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 and announced it publicly in 2022. He decided to take a break from making new music and touring, but he continued to support his children's cancer charity, the Toby Keith Foundation.

Keith had a successful career that spanned three decades, selling over 40 million albums and producing hits such as, 'Should've Been a Cowboy,' 'How Do You Like Me Now?!,' 'Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American),' and 'I Love This Bar.'

He received many accolades for his music, including the National Medal of Arts from President Donald Trump in 2021 and an award at the People's Choice Country Awards in September 2023.

In December 2023, Keith made a comeback to the stage with a series of sold-out shows in Las Vegas, which he called "triumphant".

Keith is survived by his wife, Tricia Lucus, his three children—daughters Shelley Covel Rowland and Krystal Keith and son Stelen Keith—and four grandchildren.