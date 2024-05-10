Anjan Dutt set to enthrall fans in Dhaka with Metropolis Volume-2.0

After the success of the "Anjan in Dhaka Metropolis with Ahmed Hasan Sunny" concert last year, acclaimed Indian-Bangali singer, songwriter, and filmmaker Anjan Dutt is all set to mesmerise his fans in Dhaka with "Anjan Dutt Metropolis Volume-2", tomorrow (11 May) at the Dhaka Arena, Purbachal, 300 feet Expressway.

The event will also showcase the Bangladeshi band Kaaktaal and popular singer, songwriter, and music director Ahmed Hasan Sunny, set to perform their soulful songs.

Preparations for the concert are over and there will be sponsor booths and many other programmes, according to the organizers. There will also be stalls of various brands and their products.

The programme is sponsored by Mutual Trust Bank as the title sponsor. Junior Chambers International (JCI) Bangladesh is with this concert as youth engagement and outreach partner.

There are special arrangements with Asian Paints, Polar Ice Cream, Dan cake, Pran Up, Vision Smart TV, GoZayaan, Spark, Ama coffee, Maroon, Raw Xposure, 96.4 Spice FM, Arbab Group and Codixel as partners. Popular ticket provider Get Set Rock is distributing Regular and VIP tickets for the event.

Anjan Dutt has come to sing in Bangladesh several times before. He made his debut in the entertainment world in the early 80s, acted in many movies and impressed the audience as a self made filmmaker as well, in the West Bengal film industry.

As a musician, he is equally popular in both the Bengals, and known for his remarkable songs including "Bela Bose," "Ekdin Brishti te Bikele," "Tumi Na Thakle," "Mala," "Ranjana," "Tumi Ashbe Bole" and more.

Addressing the event, which is being organized by Assen, Xirconium and Arclight Events, Anondo Chowdhury, founder and CEO of Assen, said, "This concert has been organized to give a memorable evening to the audience. I hope the audience of Dhaka will enjoy a wonderful programme."