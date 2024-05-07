Souls performs for first time in Denver

Bangladeshi band Souls held a concert in the United States’ Denver, Colorado, on the occasion of its golden jubilee on 4 May. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladeshi band Souls held a concert in the United States' Denver, Colorado, as part of its US tour on the occasion of its golden jubilee.

For the first time in Denver, the band performed for an hour and a half on 4 May at the Echoes of Bangladesh.

Souls' team leader Partha Barua said, "The city of Denver is surrounded by mountains. Seeing the nature here reminded me of [my home country's] Chattogram. In one word, it's an extraordinary feeling."

"There is a small community of Bangladesh here. We are happy to hear them sing. The audience here also enjoyed our songs with fascination. We have performed music in different parts of the world. But the combination of lights and sound is very special for the Denver Souls."

Recently Souls' released its new song “Premik Meyor” on its official YouTube channel. Photo: Courtesy

The band, which was formed in Bangladesh after its independence, held its sixth concert during its US tour with members Partha Barua, Mir Masum, Ahsanur Rahman Ashiq, Maruf Hasan Real and sound engineer Shamim Ahmed.

The next day, the band held a concert in Seattle organised by the Projonmo Bangladesh.

Souls previously performed in Miami, Virginia, Los Angeles, Purdue University in Indianapolis and Houston.

Recently Souls' released its new song "Premik Meyor" on its official YouTube channel.