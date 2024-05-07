Souls performs for first time in Denver

Splash

TBS Report
07 May, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 06:06 pm

Related News

Souls performs for first time in Denver

TBS Report
07 May, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 06:06 pm
Bangladeshi band Souls held a concert in the United States’ Denver, Colorado, on the occasion of its golden jubilee on 4 May. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladeshi band Souls held a concert in the United States’ Denver, Colorado, on the occasion of its golden jubilee on 4 May. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladeshi band Souls held a concert in the United States' Denver, Colorado, as part of its US tour on the occasion of its golden jubilee. 

For the first time in Denver, the band performed for an hour and a half on 4 May at the Echoes of Bangladesh.

Souls' team leader Partha Barua said, "The city of Denver is surrounded by mountains. Seeing the nature here reminded me of [my home country's] Chattogram. In one word, it's an extraordinary feeling."

"There is a small community of Bangladesh here. We are happy to hear them sing. The audience here also enjoyed our songs with fascination. We have performed music in different parts of the world. But the combination of lights and sound is very special for the Denver Souls."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Recently Souls&#039; released its new song “Premik Meyor” on its official YouTube channel. Photo: Courtesy
Recently Souls' released its new song “Premik Meyor” on its official YouTube channel. Photo: Courtesy

The band, which was formed in Bangladesh after its independence, held its sixth concert during its US tour with members Partha Barua, Mir Masum, Ahsanur Rahman Ashiq, Maruf Hasan Real and sound engineer Shamim Ahmed.

The next day, the band held a concert in Seattle organised by the Projonmo Bangladesh.

Souls previously performed in Miami, Virginia, Los Angeles, Purdue University in Indianapolis and Houston.

Recently Souls' released its new song "Premik Meyor" on its official YouTube channel.

Top News

Souls / US tour / concert

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

4h | Habitat
In the last few decades, the haphazard construction of concrete buildings has destroyed the skyline of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How energy efficient are Dhaka’s buildings?

4h | Habitat
Four models of the Mercedes EQ series- EQS 450+ sedan, he EQE 450 4MATIC SUV, The EQE 350+ SUV and the EQE 53 AMG 4MATIC SUV- were unveiled during the event. Photo: Arfin Kazi

From Classic Elegance to Modern Marvels: Inside 'The Benz Experience'

8h | Wheels
In Apon Ahsan&#039;s opinion, our jingle industry is as strong as before. However, there&#039;s a lack of creative freedom. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

What happened to those catchy jingles of the yesteryears?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How AC market flourished in Bangladesh

How AC market flourished in Bangladesh

7m | Videos
Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Egypt

Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Egypt

1h | Videos
Israel-Palestine War: Both Countries' Economies Are Damaged

Israel-Palestine War: Both Countries' Economies Are Damaged

3h | Videos
Putin orders nuclear weapons drills on Ukraine border

Putin orders nuclear weapons drills on Ukraine border

3h | Videos