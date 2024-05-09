Rock legends Cryptic Fate & Nemesis unite for 'Louder Together' concert

When the entire rock music scene is gripped with the reunion of the legendary band Black, another special concert is poised to take the capital by storm this Saturday.

The event is titled "Louder Together" and centred around two of the biggest names in rock - Cryptic Fate & Nemesis.

Organised by Karkhana, the concert, set to take place at the capital's Krishibid Institute Bangladesh (KIB) Auditorium, celebrates the more than two decades of friendship between the two featured bands.

The concert is being billed as a "No Time-Limit" show, meaning both bands will get ample time to do fan favourite songs they don't usually get to do on regular shows with limited slot times. Cryptic Fate has already announced that they will play their latest album "Noy Maash" in its entirety.

Talking to TBS, Shakib Chowdhury, the singer and bassist of Cryptic Fate, said, "Nemesis's Zohad [Chowdhury] and our guitarist Farhan [Samad] are the best of friends. Nemesis undoubtedly makes it to my top 3 favourite Bangladeshi bands." Across several social media promotional videos, members from both bands talked about the mutual love and admiration between them.

"Our Venn diagram has basically eclipsed," said Farhan Samad. "We have the same manager, same drummer, same photographer, and even the same visual guy," said Zohad of Nemesis.

A short documentary, titled "You Cannot Rock Alone" was recently aired on both bands' Facebook pages and Cryptic Fate YouTube channel. The organisers said the film documents the special bond between the two bands and aims to tell a new generation of musicians how you need a support system to make it in the harsh landscape of Bangladeshi rock and metal music.

A limited edition original card game was also released to promote the show. The game features members of Cryptic Fate and Nemesis, as well as AvoidRafa, Karnival, Owned, Dads In The Park and solo artists Elita Karim, Fuad Al Muqtadir and more.

Tickets for the concert are available on Get Set Rock.com.