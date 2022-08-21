‘Cinemay Jemon Hoy’ and ‘Bideshi Chele’ to hit BTV

Two new serial dramas,'Cinemay Jemon Hoy' and 'Bideshi Chele', is slated to hit BTV.

A long-list of stars will be seen in the two comedy dramas.

The shows will air every Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at 9 PM and 9:30 PM.

'Cinemay Jemon Hoy' will revolve around the life of a middle class family patriarch, Mr Arif, living in Dhaka. Arif's wife, two daughters, a son, and brother-in-law Mizan are the other characters. Mizan is unemployed. He believes cinema and real-life incidents are interrelated since cinema is also based on real life. So he also believes that solutions to the many plights of life can be found in cinema as well.

Ahmed Rezaur Rahman has written 'Cinemay Jemon Hoy' and it is produced by Abu Tawhid. The show stars Masum Bashar, Mili Bashar, Pran Ray, Subrata Chakraborty, Golam Farida Chanda, Imtu Ratish, Shakila Akhter, Hafizur Rahman Suraj and others.

Drama Cinema Jemon Hoy. Photo: Courtesy

'Bideshi chele' is written by Mir Sabbir and produced by Yasir Arafat. Mir Sabbir, the writer himself will be seen performing alongside Farooq Ahmed, Shilpi Sarkar Opu, Naresh Bhuiyan, Deepa Khandkar, Shahed Ali Sujan, Tahmina Mou, Syed Babu, Tanin Tanha and many others.

Bideshi Chele. Photo: Courtesy

Fayz (Mir Sabbir) returns to the country after 15 years from abroad. Everyone in his family, including the neighbours, are greatly happy about his return. However, Fayz has not married in all this time and his mother wants him to get hitched at the earliest. The story unfolds with Fayz's enthusiastic family being more concerned about him than he is himself.