'A Christmas Carol' for schoolchildren staged in city

The school version of Charles Dickens' 'A Christmas Carol' based on the tale of the mean head of a miserably run school, was staged in Dhaka city recently.

With the objective to spread the message of kindness for better schooling, International School Dhaka (ISD) organised 'A Christmas Carol: A School Remix' set in the modality of theatre.

Around 40 students of ISD performed in the show held at its auditorium on 14 December.

Created by the Creative Primary Literacy Group of the UK, the play demonstrates the dark school where the teachers are underpaid and overworked, and the students are not allowed to smile or have fun.

"This is a very significant experience for students not just to perform on stage but more importantly that they understand the real meaning of sharing and kindness to others as the message of the story," Jay Paguyo, the play director and ISD Primary School Drama Teacher, said of the drama show.

"We hope," she added, "we can build a culture of performing with a purpose so it becomes relevant to the lives of the students and to the audiences as well. The students had so much fun learning how to perform on stage, hence, their social skills were challenged and they definitely showed a lot of teamwork and problem-solving."