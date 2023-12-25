A congruous mosaic of merry and unity

As diversity thrives and cultures intermingle, Christmas has become a festival that adds to the decorations that adorn the darling month of December - being a testament to our shared values of compassion, tolerance, and unity

In Bangladesh, despite its Muslim majority, a multitude of traditions and beliefs have not only interweaved but also evolved over the years.

As diversity thrives and cultures intermingle, Christmas has become a festival that adds to the decorations that adorn the darling month of December.

Photo: Nayem Ali
Photo: Nayem Ali

Despite the Christian community being a minority, the spirit of Christmas infuses the air with joy, warmth, and a kaleidoscope of colourful spangles.

Photo: Nayem Ali
Photo: Nayem Ali

Captivating the hearts of all - they transcend the fences of faith.

It weaves a tapestry of lights, colours, and festive fervour – most vehement in the capital Dhaka.

Photo: Nayem Ali

Many streets aglow with twinkling fairy lights create an ethereal ambience, casting a spell that beckons passersby, irrespective of their religious affiliations, to bask in the celebration.

Photo: Nayem Ali
Photo: Nayem Ali

From intricately designed Christmas trees bedecked with baubles, tinsel, and sparkling ornaments to radiant nativity scenes gracing public spaces transform into a wonderland of vivid hues.

Photo: Nayem Ali

What's particularly interesting is the way in which these decorations aren't limited to Christian neighbourhoods or enclaves.

Photo: Nayem Ali
Photo: Nayem Ali

They adorn malls, parks, and public squares - creating a unifying spectacle that transcends religious differences.

Photo: Nayem Ali

Significance of these decorations extends far beyond mere ornamentation; they symbolise the spirit of inclusivity, harmony, and mutual respect.

Photo: Nayem Ali
Photo: Nayem Ali

Communities converge, embracing the essence of togetherness and fostering a sense of unity that transcends religious lines.

Photo: Nayem Ali

In the midst of these vibrant displays, the atmosphere resonates with a palpable sense of camaraderie and goodwill.

Photo: Nayem Ali
Photo: Nayem Ali

The air murmurs the melodies of both Christmas carols and traditional Bangladeshi tunes, creating a beautiful symphony of cultural amalgamation.

Photo: Nayem Ali

Economic hardships, however, continue to bite – resulting in a lesser number of Santa Clauses in the malls, hotels and café for the children's entertainment.

Photo: Nayem Ali
Photo: Nayem Ali

The heartwarming sight of people, regardless of faith, coming together to revel in the splendour of these decorations epitomises the true essence of the festive season.

Photo: Nayem Ali

Permeating love, compassion, and the joy of giving.

As the cityscape glimmers with radiant lights and vibrant colours, they serve as an eloquent testament to the shared values of compassion, tolerance, and unity.

Photo: Nayem Ali
Photo: Nayem Ali

These values transcend religious boundaries and unite humanity in the flow of life as it lives through us.

