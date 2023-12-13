Blue Eye Samurai renewed for S2

Splash

TBS Report
13 December, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 11:26 am

Related News

Blue Eye Samurai renewed for S2

TBS Report
13 December, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 11:26 am
Blue Eye Samurai renewed for S2

One of the fan-favourite anime of this year, 'Blue Eye Samurai' has been renewed for a second season. The news was officially announced by 'Netflix' themselves.

The first season of the anime was released only last month and it gained a massive popularity among the audience. The reception largely warranted a for a quick renewal of the series as the fans could not get enough of it. It is only the second original Netflix anime production after 'Castlevania' to be renewed for further seasons.

"When we started this project, we made a commitment to take this very personal story set in Edo-period Japan and bring it to life in the most authentic and beautiful way possible. Our animators, historians, musicians, martial artists and voice cast made this a reality beyond our expectations," said Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, the co-creators, in a joint statement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Further details about the season 2 of 'Blue Eye Samurai' will be released at a later date.

 

Anime / Blue Eye Samurai

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Construction workers at the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project. As many megaprojects have now been completed or are nearing completion, thousands of such workers now find themselves out of a job. PHOTO: Syed Zakir Hossain

Where do construction workers go once megaprojects are finished?

4h | Panorama
A Palestinian assists a boy following an Israeli strike on a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip after a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel expired on 1 December. PHOTO: REUTERS

International law is failing displaced Gazans

4h | Panorama
Kitchen cabinets: Where luxury blends with functionality

Kitchen cabinets: Where luxury blends with functionality

20h | Habitat
Photo: Nayem Ali

A bit late, but winter finally arrives in Dhaka

22h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Can UN Resolution 377A help in efforts to stop Israel-Gaza war?

Can UN Resolution 377A help in efforts to stop Israel-Gaza war?

23m | TBS World
Fraudsters dupe victims using World Bank name

Fraudsters dupe victims using World Bank name

28m | TBS Economy
Turkish league suspended after a club president punches referee

Turkish league suspended after a club president punches referee

15h | TBS SPORTS
Farmers of India want withdrawal of onion export ban

Farmers of India want withdrawal of onion export ban

13h | TBS World