Blue Eye Samurai renewed for S2

One of the fan-favourite anime of this year, 'Blue Eye Samurai' has been renewed for a second season. The news was officially announced by 'Netflix' themselves.

The first season of the anime was released only last month and it gained a massive popularity among the audience. The reception largely warranted a for a quick renewal of the series as the fans could not get enough of it. It is only the second original Netflix anime production after 'Castlevania' to be renewed for further seasons.

"When we started this project, we made a commitment to take this very personal story set in Edo-period Japan and bring it to life in the most authentic and beautiful way possible. Our animators, historians, musicians, martial artists and voice cast made this a reality beyond our expectations," said Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, the co-creators, in a joint statement.

Further details about the season 2 of 'Blue Eye Samurai' will be released at a later date.