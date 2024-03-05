Demon Slayer Season 4 airing extended episode

The widely popular anime 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba' is treating viewers to a special surprise this week with an extended episode.

As anticipation for season 4 reaches a fever pitch, the upcoming instalment promises to deliver thrilling action, and perhaps some surprising twists.

Get ready to reunite with Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke as they kick off a new chapter.

The premiere episode is just around the corner, marking the start of the 'Hashira Training Arc' with a one-hour special. The studio behind the anime announced that a second prelude for Demon Slayer Season 4 will debut on 9 March in Japan.

Season 4 of Demon Slayer brings to life the Hashira Training arc from the manga. Spanning chapters 128-136, this arc encompasses the latter half of Volume 15 and the first three chapters of Volume 16.

The story revolves around Tanjiro's rigorous training under multiple Hashira to rise to the ranks of the Demon Slayer Corps.

If you're unfamiliar with the Demon Slayer series, it revolves around Tanjiro, a compassionate young man whose life is forever changed when his family is mercilessly murdered by a demon. Filled with a thirst for revenge and determined to rescue his demon-transformed sister, Nezuko, Tanjiro embarks on a perilous mission.