Jujutsu Kaisen becomes world's most popular anime beating Attack on Titan

Jujutsu Kaisen, the action shonen manga adaptation, has not only captured the hearts of fans worldwide but has also earned critical acclaim as a franchise. According to the latest statistics from Guinness World Records, Jujutsu Kaisen is now officially the most in-demand animated TV show in the world. The anime has surpassed some of the most well-known anime titles in the world in terms of popularity, making it a massive achievement. The title was previously held by Attack on Titan.

JJK is doing incredibly well in terms of viewership. It's outshining some of the most well-known and long-running titles like The Simpsons, Invincible, Family Guy, One Piece, and Demon Slayer. The anime has a huge following, with a demand that is 71.2 times higher than any average animated show. Plus, it's won multiple awards and set records at Crunchyroll's Anime Awards 2024. Pretty impressive, right?

What made JJK a huge hit

Guinness World Records recently shared some interesting insights into the reasons behind the massive increase in viewership for the anime series, Jujutsu Kaisen. According to the renowned record-keeping institution, the show has managed to capture the attention of a younger audience "With Gen Z (ages 13–22) comprising 71.3% of viewers, JUJUTSU KAISEN resonated with a younger audience than both One Piece (56.7% Gen Z) and Attack on Titan (64.4%). This enthusiastic fan base ultimately helped carry the anime to being the most popular of the year."

Fans worldwide are celebrating this historic achievement. "The glory it deserves, I love this series so much," a user wrote. A fan was even ready to challenge Naruto. "We can Finally Add Jujustu Kaisen to Big 3 and Remove Naruto from the list." Others chimed in too. "Jujutsu kaisen is wonderful and it took a cur from the best anime of all times which is Naruto it deserves it I wonder how one piece fans would feel seeing this after overhyping gear 5."