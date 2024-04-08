Jujutsu Kaisen becomes world's most popular anime beating Attack on Titan

Jujutsu Kaisen becomes world's most popular anime beating Attack on Titan

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Jujutsu Kaisen is the­ new king of anime. The show re­cently wrestled the­ "most popular anime" title from long-running champions. It secure­d the Guinness World Record as "world's most popular animate­d shows of 2023."

JJK dethroned giants like Attack on Titan and One­ Piece with ease­. Despite just two seasons and a pre­quel movie since its 2020 de­but, it's now one of anime's all-time be­st sellers.

Jujutsu Kaisen, the action shonen manga adaptation, has not only captured the hearts of fans worldwide but has also earned critical acclaim as a franchise. According to the latest statistics from Guinness World Records, Jujutsu Kaisen is now officially the most in-demand animated TV show in the world. The anime has surpassed some of the most well-known anime titles in the world in terms of popularity, making it a massive achievement. The title was previously held by Attack on Titan.

JJK is doing incredibly well in terms of viewership. It's outshining some of the most well-known and long-running titles like The Simpsons, Invincible, Family Guy, One Piece, and Demon Slayer. The anime has a huge following, with a demand that is 71.2 times higher than any average animated show. Plus, it's won multiple awards and set records at Crunchyroll's Anime Awards 2024. Pretty impressive, right?

What made JJK a huge hit

Guinness World Records recently shared some interesting insights into the reasons behind the massive increase in viewership for the anime series, Jujutsu Kaisen. According to the renowned record-keeping institution, the show has managed to capture the attention of a younger audience "With Gen Z (ages 13–22) comprising 71.3% of viewers, JUJUTSU KAISEN resonated with a younger audience than both One Piece (56.7% Gen Z) and Attack on Titan (64.4%). This enthusiastic fan base ultimately helped carry the anime to being the most popular of the year."

Fans worldwide are celebrating this historic achievement. "The glory it deserves, I love this series so much," a user wrote. A fan was even ready to challenge Naruto. "We can Finally Add Jujustu Kaisen to Big 3 and Remove Naruto from the list." Others chimed in too. "Jujutsu kaisen is wonderful and it took a cur from the best anime of all times which is Naruto it deserves it I wonder how one piece fans would feel seeing this after overhyping gear 5."

Jujutsu Kaisen / Anime

