Jujutsu Kaisen creator has finalised the manga's ending, editor drops hints

Jujutsu Kaisen, the manga that has enthralled millions, is on a path towards its conclusion. Creator Gege Akutami has meticulously crafted the series, earning praise for both its art and intricate storyline.

Now, it's been revealed that the manga has a definitive ending in the mind of its creator.

Official confirmation from the editor

Junya Fukuda, the series editor, spilled the beans in a recent interview in Japan. Akutami himself has conveyed the ending to Fukuda, leaving the editor with a sense of joy. The anticipation surrounding Jujutsu Kaisen's finale is high, but Fukuda is keeping tight-lipped about the details.

A hypothetical exchange

In a surprising twist, Fukuda was faced with a hypothetical scenario during the interview. The show host asked if he would trade the ending of Jujutsu Kaisen with the editor of One Piece in exchange for learning Oda's series ending. In this playful exchange, Fukuda expressed his willingness to make the trade, adding a humorous touch to the secrecy surrounding both series' finales.

Sworn to secrecy

Despite the playful banter, Fukuda assured fans that neither he nor the One Piece editor would actually trade series endings. Both editors are bound by secrecy, ensuring that the conclusions of Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece remain under wraps until officially revealed.

For those not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, there's still time to delve into the series before the final arc unfolds. The manga is accessible on the Shonen Jump app, allowing readers to immerse themselves in the heroic tale of Yuji Itadori and his journey against curses.

If you're new to Jujutsu Kaisen, the official synopsis sets the stage for the gripping narrative. Follow Yuji Itadori's ordinary high school life turned extraordinary as he grapples with curses, shares his body with Ryomen Sukuna, and embarks on a heroic journey at Tokyo Jujutsu High School.

