Beyonce returns with new album 'Renaissance'

The 40-year-old has kept busy in the intervening years, collaborating with her husband Jay-Z on 2018's ‘Everything is Love’ and releasing a live album and film, ‘Homecoming’ the following year

Beyonce. Photo: Collected
Beyonce. Photo: Collected

Beyonce is back with a new album, 'Renaissance', due on July 29, her first since 2016. 

The singer's website showed what appeared to be a new solo album available for pre-order, with further details to be published soon. 

Her social media profiles were also updated to read "act I ... RENAISSANCE", suggesting there may be multiple releases. 

Beyonce has not given much away ahead of previous launches, dropping her self-titled album in December 2013 out of the blue, and giving a teaser trailer for 2016's "Lemonade" just one week before it appeared. 

The 40-year-old has kept busy in the intervening years, collaborating with her husband Jay-Z on 2018's 'Everything is Love' and releasing a live album and film, 'Homecoming' the following year. 

The latter featured her mythic performance at Coachella in 2018, considered one of the greatest festival performances ever. 

She also contributed a song, 'Black Parade', to the live-action remake of 'The Lion King', which won her 28th Grammy, breaking the record for a female artist.

