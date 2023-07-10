Bangladeshi short film 'City of Light' awarded in India

TBS Report
10 July, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 01:35 pm

City of Light poster. Photo: Collected
City of Light poster. Photo: Collected

A Bangladeshi short film titled "City of Light" has received the prestigious "Hrithik Ghatak Silver Award" at the sixth South Asian Short Film Festival organised by the Federation of Film Societies of India.

The film's director Shahadat Russell expressed his gratitude and shared the news from his official Facebook account on Sunday. 

"It's a delightful evening. Our short film, 'City of Light,' has won the Ritwik Ghatak Silver Award," his post read. 

"It's truly a remarkable event, and the best part is that Satyajit Ray, a renowned figure in our organization, has received the award in the name of the Ritwik Ghatak Foundation. Although I couldn't be present there myself as the film's director, it is still a matter of great pride that our film's producers and a few others were there to accept the award," he added. 

The producers of the film Junayed Ahmed and Arnab Das also acted in it alongside Shahadat Russell.

The producers have announced that the screening of "City of Light" will be organised for the audience in Bangladesh.

Earlier, "City of Light" won the Best Film award at the Cannes World Film Festival in France, as per local media.

 

