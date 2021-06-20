Bangladeshi short film ‘Transit’ in third Oscar-qualifying film festival

A still image from the film "Transit." Photo: Collected

Bangladeshi director Arik Anam Khan's short film "Transit" will be competing in the third Oscar qualifying film festival, LA Shorts.

The LA Shorts - Los Angeles Shorts International Film Festival - is now in its 25th year and the festival is considered one of the biggest short film festivals in America. The festival screens more than 300 films annually.

Watch the trailer of Transit here

Video of Trailer l BIFF2020 환승 Transit l 와이드 앵글

Director Arik Anam Khan told the Business Standard brief details about the renowned festival.

Arik Anam said, "It is the 3rd Oscar-qualifying festival for my film 'Transit' after it was showcased in Encounters festival in UK and Clermont-Ferrand festival in France."

"Screening of my film 'Transit' will take place in July at Los Angeles," added the director.

The story of "Transit" revolves around a bus canvasser stuck in the lonely and unforgiving city of Dhaka. He waits for an opportunity to migrate to create a better future for his family, but his reasons to stay threaten to outweigh his reasons to cross over.

